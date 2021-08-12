Tesla Model X In Austin "Burns To A Crisp", Catches Gas Station On Fire, After Crashing Into Light Pole

A teen boy crashed a Tesla Model X into a gas station in Austin, Texas early Thursday morning, causing the Tesla and a nearby gas station to catch fire.

The teen was reported to be under the influence, according to ABC News. First responders arrived at a "major crash at Exposition Boulevard and Westover Road" around 1:30AM Thursday.

The Model X hit a traffic light pole and a gas pump before bursting into flames. The fire damaged the gas station awning, but the main building wasn't damaged, according to firefighters.

The teen was able to escape. The fire department said they "used more than 30,000 gallons of water to extinguish this fire because of the Tesla’s battery pack".

Additional reporting by NBC confirmed that "crews were able to get the fire under control but had to do some extra work to make sure the car’s lithium batteries were cool enough and wouldn’t reignite".