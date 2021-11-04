Tesla Is Officially Starting To Open Its Charging Network To Other EVs

For the first time ever, Tesla is going to be opening its charging network to other electric vehicles.

The experiment will begin at 10 locations in the Netherlands, Tesla said earlier this week. Drivers of non-Tesla EVs will be able to access Superchargers through the Tesla app, Reuters reported this week.

As non-Tesla drivers use the sites, Tesla will be monitoring them for congestion, the report says.

The Superchargers will be open to other EVs that use the Combined Charging System that is in use by automakers like BMW and Volkswagen. Daimler and Ford also use the same standard.

Tesla uses the same standard in Europe, which would help the automaker extend its program if it is successful.

Charging for non-Tesla customers will include extra costs that will go toward supporting different vehicles and infrastructure/site adjustments, Reuters reported. Tesla will allow prices to be discounted for those who sign up for charging memberships.

Tesla commented: “This move directly supports our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy."

In total, Tesla operates 25,000 Superchargers worldwide that ostensibly could wind up participating in the project, should the pilot program in the Netherlands go well.