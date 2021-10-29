Tesla Recalls Almost 2,800 Vehicles For Suspension That Could "Increase The Risk Of Crashes"

While it may not be the NHTSA-prompted recall that skeptics have long been waiting for, Tesla was still forced to issue a recall of almost 2,800 Model Y and Model 3 vehicles this week.

The recalls, announced by the NHTSA and reported on by Insider, were prompted by a suspension problem that could "increase the risk of crashes".

The recalls affect some Model Y vehicles built in 2020 and 2021 and some Model 3 vehicles built between 2019 and 2021.

Specifically, the issue was related to fasteners on the front suspension that could "shift the wheel alignment and make the vehicle unstable," the NHTSA said.

An "abnormal noise may occur and be detectable by the customer from the front suspension," the NHTSA safety recall report says.

Tesla says it will tighten or replace the lateral-link fasteners for free as a part of the recall. Good luck booking your appointment at a service center...

This recall follows two recalls in June: one for 8,000 vehicles with faulty seatbelts and another for loose bolts that could affect tire pressure.

Recall, the National Transportation Safety Board said that it was "deeply concerned" about Tesla's failure to respond to its safety recommendations earlier this week.

Last month the NTSB had also urged Tesla to address safety concerns associated with its vehicles already before expanding its self-driving features further, Bloomberg reported.

Jennifer Homendy, chairwoman of the National Transportation Safety Board, said: “Basic safety issues have to be addressed before they then expand it to other city streets and other areas.”

Homendy continued, arguing that the term ‘full self-driving’ was “misleading and irresponsible," according to Bloomberg. It's easily one of the boldest critical statements by a meaningful regulator about the "product" since its inception.

The NTSB has been far more critical of Tesla over the last few years than the NHTSA has been. So far, the NHTSA has failed to follow the NTSB's lead. Time will tell as to whether or not the NHTSA's "formal" investigation into Autopilot could signal a shift of sentiment.

Recall, in late summer we reported that regulators at the NHTSA in the United States had finally come to their senses and opened the long-overdue investigation. The NHTSA said the investigation includes Tesla's Model X, S and 3 for model years 2014-2021. The broad range of models and model years means that this could be the large-scale investigation that skeptics have been requesting for years, we noted.