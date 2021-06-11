Getting Plaid: Tesla Reveals Another Model S Nearly 8 Years After Revealing The Original Model S

Now that Tesla has successfully repackaged the Model 3 and delivered it as the Model Y, it's time for a new "model": repackaging the 8 year old Model S and re-selling it as the Model S "Plaid" edition.

Tesla held its delivery event for the vehicle last night and announced its intention to deliver a massive 25 vehicles, expanding to several hundred cars per week, according to TechCrunch. The vehicle is said to go 0 to 60 in 1.99 seconds and is said to produce 1,020 horsepower with a top speed of 200 miles per hour. The car's motor goes up to 20,000 RPM.

After taking a lap around a track in a Plaid Model S, Musk lurched his way onto the stage and mumbled his way through a presentation that noted the vehicle "features a new battery pack design, an improved heat pump, carbon over-wrapped rotors on the motors and a new record for drag coefficient of 0.208".

Musk said: “This is nine years since we delivered the first Model S, the first car produced here in Fremont, so almost a decade, and I think we’ve really taken it to a whole new level with Plaid.”

“Some of you may know that our product plan is stolen from Spaceballs, we’ve gone Plaid speed," Musk said, misquoting Spaceballs and laughing nervously like a high schooler trying to entertain an uninterested prom date.

"So…why make this really fast car, that’s crazy fast and everything, and I think there is something that’s quite important to the future of sustainable energy, which is that we’ve got to show that an electric car is the best car, hands down. It’s gotta be clear, like, man, sustainable energy cars can be the fastest cars, can be the safest cars, can be the most kick ass cars in every way.”

The car also features a yoke steering wheel and an improved GPU. The car's software is said to learn from the driver's behavior. “It’ll just keep minimizing the amount of input that you need to do until the car just read your mind,” Musk nervously joked on stage.

There wasn't much mentioned about the car's battery, as @CoverDrive12 noted...

- Virtually nothing said about the battery. I remember when battery tech was Tesla's key discriminator.

- No stalks - "All input is error". Really? — CoverDrive (@CoverDrive12) June 11, 2021

Others on social media weren't quite impressed with the presentation...

That's it? Drugged up stuttering and now go get in your new cars in a dark parking lot? $600B company folks. — WinterisHERE! (@TSLAQrabbithole) June 11, 2021

What did I miss? I saw a car that was indistinguishable from one built a decade ago, with a less impressive interior, apps that are of no use in a self-crashing radarless car, and improved performance that is immeasurable from its predecessor on public roads. Surely there’s more. — Seth Horwitz (@Seth_Horwitz) June 11, 2021

I think this event is too stupid for the movie. No one will believe it...$TSLA $TSLAQ — passthebeano (@passthebeano) June 11, 2021

And finally, some were just left to note Elon's change in appearance over the years.

But to truly get a sense of Musk's affect during the presentation, it's best to just take in the video of the event, which you can watch here: