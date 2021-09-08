Tesla Wins One: Man Caught On Car Camera Faking Injuries In Louisiana Parking Lot

Just to prove we don't have any animus toward Tesla, here's a story involving someone getting hit by one of their vehicles where the car actually isn't at fault. Imagine that.

A man in Louisiana was arrested after he claimed that a Tesla hit him in a parking lot, leaving him injured, according to Fox News. However, when the camera footage from the Tesla was pulled, it showed a different story.

At about 4PM last Friday the Slidell Police Department responded to a call of an alleged hit and run. 47 year old Arthur Bates claimed to have been hit when a Tesla backed into him.

Local police wrote on Facebook: "Unbeknownst to Bates, Tesla’s record all the footage of their cameras. When Slidell Police officers reviewed the Tesla’s video footage, it became apparent that Bates was lying and staged the entire event."

"Bates was complaining of back, leg and neck injuries, resulting in an ambulance and fire truck to be dispatched to the location," they continued.

The department then released video footage of the event, showing Bates falling over on his own. The Tesla driver "stated that Bates intentionally jumped behind his vehicle and staged the accident," the report says.

"Bates subsequently admitted to fabricating the entire event," the police said. He is facing one count of False Swearing with the Intent to Cause an Emergency Response.