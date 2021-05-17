A Tesla Reportedly "Runs Over 2 Traffic Cops In Zhejiang": Weibo Post

We'll go out on a limb and suggest that, if confirmed, this may not help the ongoing tension between the Chinese government and Tesla. According to a prominent China watcher, a post on Chinese social media site Weibo claims that a Tesla had "run over two traffic cops in Zhejiang".

a Tesla runs over 2 traffic cops in Zhejiang #浙江一特斯拉撞倒两交警# https://t.co/a1asmg1gWM — Bill Bishop (@niubi) May 17, 2021

The Tweet linked back to a Weibo post, which when translated states "a Tesla knocked down two police trying to rescue the wounded".

The Weibo post then links to another post from Sina Video which appears to show someone laying on the ground with a stopped black Tesla in front of it.

The translated post said one officer is "seriously injured" and the "cause of the accident is under investigation".





This news came just moments after we were one of the first to report on Michael Burry’s newly-disclosed massive short position, via puts, in Tesla. We're sure Tesla will say "it's a feature, not a bug". The feature will hereby be known as...

FSD, now with antifa mode https://t.co/KMBLCS4Ycd — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 17, 2021

We will continue to monitor ongoing developments in this story