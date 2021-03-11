There Are Still More Than 20 Million Americans Getting Government Jobless Benefits

Last week saw the least initial jobless claims since the start of the pandemic, but still at 712k - almost 4 times the pre-COVID norms.

Source: Bloomberg

California saw the biggest jump in new jobless claims while Texas and New York (reopening) saw the biggest improvements...

Continuing Claims continued to slide but pandemic emergency claims surged to new record highs...

Source: Bloomberg

However, the total number of Americans 'on the dole' surged back above 20 million...

Source: Bloomberg

Nothing that $1.9 trillion of stimmies can't fix, right?