There Is A Huge Quant Rebalance Next Friday: Here's Who Wins And Who Loses

Over the past month, market volatility has been driven by a strong rotation out of Momentum and Growth stocks as inflation/growth expectations have soared higher. Remarkably, JPMorgan's Delta One desk writes that its 12 month L/S Momentum index has more than given back all of its 2020 outperformance:

The February rout, which resulted in the biggest outperformance of value stocks over growth since the bursting of the dotcom bubble...

... has also hammered L/S Growth hedge funds back to Pre-Covid levels, a dramatic roundtrip as if the past 12 months never happened.

Which brings us to an interesting tangent: what exactly is momentum in this day and age?

According to JPM's Delta One desk, for the past year, Long Momentum has been characterized by Growth, Covid/WFH beneficiaries and, more recently, some idiosyncratic themes (Crypto, Renewables, SPACs, Reddit favs etc.). As a result, some have characterized the “winners” as simply high Beta.

Short Momentum, often closely aligned with Value, has been defined by Covid Underperformers and Pro-Cyclical/Re-opening plays. However, due to the recent rotation, the definition of Momentum is evolving, and JPM now finds that 12m L/S Momentum is becoming less aligned with Growth and more aligned with Pro-Cyclical, Value. This change is also catalyzed by the fact that the Feb ’20 Covid sell-off is dropping out of rolling 12m Momentum signals.

This brings up another point: one month ago we brought you a note from JPM's Marko Kolanovic who previewed the 1 year anniversary of the covid crash - which hits next week for most vol control funds - and predicted that as a result of the Feb/early March 2020 VIX surge dropping out of the 12 month lookback window, we would see a major short squeeze among systematic investors in energy names, which have been the most hated sector for much of the past year, and where shorts will not only cover but turn aggressively long to keep up with the remarkable rally in crude oil.

As Kolanovic said "a further decline in volatility will likely result in larger and more stable cross-asset quant allocations. A larger momentum impact may affect Energy equities, which is the only sector that still has a strongly negative momentum signal and is hence heavily shorted in the context of factor investing." Indeed, until recently, oil was the only asset that was still below its covid pandemic highs. But, not any more with Brent having finally risen above its pre-pandemic highs.

That - and this was the punchline of Kolanovic's thesis - will "change in mid-March, when the momentum signal for energy equities turns positive." The Croatian quant then calculated that if one roughly assumes that there is about ~$1Tr in equity long-short quant funds and that half of these funds are not sector neutralized, "the flows could be quite significant, roughly $20-$30bn." As shown in the chart below, the ratio of energy shares shorted vs all other S&P 500 shares shorted, closely followed the commodity supercycle. And, remarkably, the most recent number of shares shorted for energy was 4 times the S&P 500 average. This is where the systematic covering will be most acute.

To be sure, judging by the dramatic surge in energy names like Exxon which have soared 25% since the February "squeeze preview" post, many have frontrun just this upcoming quant rebalance.

One can argue that almost everyone, and certainly fast-money accounts have already jumped on board of this trade to frontrun the coming rebalance.... everyone except the quants, whose very tight vol control limits, prevent them from putting the trade on until they get the explicit green light based on historical vol metrics.

So with that in mind, and to see how these all these various momentum definition changes play out, JPM's Delta One desk dissected the upcoming rebalance of its 12m L/S Momentum indices, which will take place exactly one week from today, on March 19th. Due to the fact that the lookback window is 12m-1m, one can very accurately forecast the changes. Here's what will happen:

Energy is the largest gainer in 12m L/S Momentum. This is because it moved out of the short leg, where it has been a top weight for several years. However, Energy’s representation in Long Momentum remains small, meaning there is far more upside as quants - who have by now covered shorts - now turn outright long.

Industrials were the 2nd largest gainer, also driven by their decrease in Short Momentum.

Staples, Health Care and Utilities were the largest decliners. This reflects the underperformance of Bond Proxies and increased risk appetite.

Tech did not move significantly. This is due mostly to its large outperformance in '20 and early '21.

Discretionary is now the top OW while Staples is the largest UW.

Finally, according to JPM's Positioning Intelligence team, as the new definition of 12m L/S Momentum is OW Cons Disc and Tech and UW Defensives, it will be more correlated to broader market moves. For example, if the market sells off, assuming defensives outperform, Momentum will go down. This would be a shift from the typical behavior of Momentum being somewhat negatively correlated to broader market moves.

Going forward, JPM's Strategy team expects that Pro-Cyclical stocks will continue to lead the market higher as the business cycle strengthens. If this occurs, these segments will continue to become a larger representation in Momentum. This broadening out of market participation and Momentum representation should make the Factor - and the broader market - less vulnerable to any tech-led selloffs as yields continue to rise in the next 12 months.