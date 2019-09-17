"There Was No Crash": Tesla In Sweden Goes Up In Flames After Passenger Seat Catches Fire

Stunning pictures have emerged from Swedish website Aftonbladet showing a Tesla Model S fully engulfed in flames after the car's passenger seat reportedly caught fire while the car was being driven.

And the fire looks like it may just be another case of a Tesla spontaneously combusting. The car was reportedly not involved in a crash, according to the report. "The car started to burn by itself," the report says.

The car began burning on the "E18 at Annelund's traffic area, in the direction of Västerås from Stockholm," a translated version of the article says.

The driver was able to calmly stop the car and get himself out unharmed.

Peter Pettersson, management operator at the Stockholm rescue service said that after the fire, there is only a "shell" of the car left.

We will follow up on this story as more details become available.