Tom Cruise's Luxury Log Cabin Hidden In Colorado Forest Lists For $39.5 Million

Tom Cruise's mansion, located in Telluride, Colorado, has just been listed on the market for $39.5 million. The actor's 10,000-square-foot stone-and-cedar home features 320 acres and amenities for an adrenalin junky.

WSJ first reported Cruise's home went on the market this week. Listing agents Eric Lavey of LIV Sotheby's International Realty and his colleague Dan Dockray said seven years ago, the property, packed with dirt bike and snowmobile track and complex network of trails for hiking, snowshoeing, and all-terrain vehicle, had a non-public listing value of around $59 million.

For whatever reason, Cruise and his agents are taking a 33% haircut from the non-public listing seven years ago. Perhaps, but not mentioned in the WSJ article, the timing of today's sale comes as city dwellers are fleeing to rural communities.

The stunning home appears to have no drywall or paint, instead constructed with timbers and wooden planks.

Den Area

Kitchen

The property is tucked away in a densely wooded area, which sits miles from downtown Telluride, an old mining town in Colorado's Rocky Mountains. The property was completed in 1994, about two years before he starred in the spy movie "Mission: Impossible."

Listing agents believe Cruise has put the log cabin mansion up for sale due to the property's inactivity. Though it's likely, he's striking while the iron is hot, unloading it as panicked city dwellers gobble up rural land.

Dockray told WSJ, "People sat down during this lockdown and said 'What am i doing with my life? I want a better lifestyle."