Top Female Democrats Calling Biden Accuser A Liar

Two powerful Democratic women are calling Joe Biden's sexual assault accuser a liar, in sharp contrast to the #MeToo movement's mantra of 'believe all women.'

Stacey Abrams, who hopes to become Biden's vice presidential pick, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) - whose father was involved with the NXIVM sex cult which exploited countless women, have both rushed to Biden's defense. Now, instead of 'believe all women,' they're saying that women have the 'right to be heard,' but that they don't believe former Biden staffer Tara Reade's claims that he sexually assaulted her in 1993, according to The Hill.

"I know Joe Biden and I think he’s telling the truth and this did not happen," said Abrams in an appearance on CNN.

Possible VP pick, Stacey Abrams: “The New York Times did a deep investigation and they found that the accusation was not credible. I believe Joe Biden."



She had come out in support of Christine Blasey Ford against Brett Kavanaugh, but not for Tara Reade



Abrams rattled off the Biden campaign's bullet points - referring to a New York Times story they say proves the incident "did not happen." The Times, however, said that the Biden camp is lying about their report - and that they did not conclude that the 1993 incident never occurred.

"Our investigation made no conclusion either way," the Times told the Washington Free Beacon.

Gillibrand, meanwhile, says she believes Biden is telling the truth.

"I stand by Vice President Biden," she said, adding "He has devoted his life to supporting women, and he has vehemently denied this allegation."

Biden supporting a woman

Also defending Biden are Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Kamala Harris (D-CA), along with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) - all of whom are potential vice presidential picks.

Reade is one of several women who accused Biden last year of inappropriate touching. Biden apologized to the women and said he would adjust his behavior. Last month, Reade said for the first time in public that Biden had also sexually assaulted her in a secluded place on Capitol Hill in 1993. She is the only woman to accuse Biden of assault. -The Hill

According to Democratic strategist Basil Smikle, who served as the executive director of the New York state Democratic Party, Biden "should address it now since we can assume that Republicans will call us on it until Election Day."

Sanders campaign national organizing director, Claire Sandberg, told The Hill "Now is the time to deal with the ramifications of Tara Reade's accusations, not this fall," adding "There is simply no moral justification for Biden to continue as the presumptive nominee. Out of respect for survivors and for the good of the country, he should withdraw from the race."

A total of four witnesses have come forward to support Reade's claims that Biden forced himself upon her and penetrated her against her will with his fingers - including a former neighbor who describes herself as a "very strong Democrat," and a former co-worker who recalls Reade complaining that her former boss had sexually harassed her, and that she'd been fired after raising concerns.

Added to the four witnesses involved in this 'credible accusation' is a 1993 clip of a CNN episode of "Larry King Live" in which Reade's mother called the network to ask how to resolve a complaint against a 'prominent senator,' as nobody in Washington D.C. would help her.

Republicans, meanwhile, are livid over the unequal treatment the media has given to Republicans vs. Democrats accused of sexual misconduct.

"I think these things ought to be dealt with symmetrically," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday, claiming a double standard in the way the media has been slow to respond to Reade's allegations in comparison to the feeding frenzy surrounding claims against Donald Trump and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

That said, Robyn Swirling - founder of survivor advocate group Works in Progress thinks that nothing is more important than unseating Trump regardless of what Biden has done.

"Despite any silence from Democrats, or whatever we feel about Joe Biden, there is only one moral choice in this election, and that is to work to get Trump out of office," said Swirrling, adding "I would never tell survivors they need to vote for someone that they're uncomfortable voting for, but electing the Democratic nominee is imperative as a matter of harm reduction."

And there you have it.