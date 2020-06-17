Trader Sees "Sense Of Confusion", Not "Battle Of Wills" In Markets

Authored by Richard Breslow via Bloomberg,

Plenty of Price Action Signifying Not So Much

You certainly wouldn’t know it by looking at your screens, but it has been a wacky day. Equity markets around the world have switched serially from risk-on to risk-off and back again. But volumes have been unimpressive.

Depending on when you took a look, the world seemed very different. All adding up to a sense of confusion, rather than a battle of wills. Investors are meant to buy, yet don’t really feel like it. That failure once it got back to flat on the year has really thrown a spanner into the works. A reality check if ever there was one. But, it will probably need to be retested. If it doesn’t happen soon, the significance of the level will be very high.

Bonds aren’t moving all that much, but trading volumes, especially in longer-duration maturities, have been quite high. Go figure. Sell on infrastructure spending. Buy on central banks.

The narrative changes faster than you can say “mine... no, yours.” Strong bond sales. Sloppy auctions. Something for everyone. Poor foreign exchange is left thinking these other markets are just crazy. And trading with no clear theme. With a lot of crosses in no man’s land. You can have your choice of picking a currency pair that expresses your mood. Is it any wonder that the August gold future just sits on top of its 21-day moving average.

Inflation was reported in the U.K. this morning. Well below target. Higher than recent staff forecasts. Bang on consensus. Score one for the economists out there. They were due a winner. The BOE meets tomorrow. Will they, won’t they, with added stimulus. Personally, I hope they do nothing and see how the reopening of High Street goes. And people need to stop speculating about negative rates. At some point, enough is enough without further proof. Nevertheless, Sterling gyrated as if it was suddenly in play because of this number. Up, down and back again. How appropriate that when it was all said and done it went back to unchanged on the day before starting to leak a bit. That seems right. The MPC is Thursday. Man City versus Arsenal is tonight. And cable will just have to wait.