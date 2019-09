Makes perfect sense.

Saudis agree with US that "Iran did it", the US president says the military is "locked and loaded" and what do markets do - bid stocks, buy USDollar, and dump safe-havens like bonds and gold...

The dollar is soaring...

Source: Bloomberg

And the machines ramped the S&P back above 3,000 to confirm everything is awesome...

Markets have become entirely unglued from reality.