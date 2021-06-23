Transgender U.S. Olympic BMX Rider Says Her Goal Is To "Burn A US Flag" On The Olympic Podium

Transgender BMX Freestyle rider Chelsea Wolfe said in a now deleted Facebook post that her goal was to "burn a US flag" on the Olympic podium.

That's one way to decrease your chances of making the Olympic team. At least, it used to be...

Wolfe had previously qualified as an alternate for the U.S. Olympic team at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, according to Newsweek and Fox.

"My goal is to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium. This is what they focus on during a pandemic. Hurting trans children," Wolfe wrote in March 2020. She was referring to a PinkNews story about "the Trump administration's stance on transgender girls in female athletics."

She told Fox that the post "doesn't mean she doesn't care about her home country", stating: "Anyone who thinks that I don't care about the United States is sorely mistaken."

She continued: "One of the reasons why I work so hard to represent the United States in international competition is to show the world that this country has morals and values, that it's not all of the bad things that we're known for. I take a stand against fascism because I care about this country and I'm not going to let it fall into the hands of fascists after so many people have fought and sacrificed to prevent fascism from taking hold abroad. As a citizen who wants to be proud of my home country, I'm sure as hell not going to let it take hold here."

She had also previously joked about "exploding former President Trump's head".

Wolfe commented: "I would never say that someone should explode the head of the president. That would be illegal."

"But I will say ‘with dynamite.’ Because that's just a sentence fragment and doesn't actually mean anything. It's not necessarily related to the sentence that came before it," she continued.

Earlier this month, Wolfe was writing less about potentially harming the sitting President and burning the U.S. flag, and more about how happy she was to have made the Olympic team. "I searched for so long trying to find out if there had ever been a professional trans bmx rider to show me that who I am would be okay and unfortunately I found no one," Wolfe wrote on June 12.

"Eventually I started to meet some amazing women who helped me accept that I am a woman just like any other and that I deserve a place to exist in the world just like everyone else."

Maybe next time she's feeling grateful she'll remember what country she lives in...