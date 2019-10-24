Trump Blasts Fed: "Derelict In Its Duties" If It Doesn't Cut Rates Next Week

Jay Powell and The Fed have avoided President Trump's twitter ire for a while, but ahead of next week's FOMC meeting, the president has come out swinging...

"The Federal Reserve is derelict in its duties if it doesn’t lower the Rate and even, ideally, stimulate. Take a look around the World at our competitors. Germany and others are actually GETTING PAID to borrow money. Fed was way too fast to raise, and way too slow to cut!"

If one looks to the market, it is clear that President Trump is (and will) get what he wants, as rate-cut odds are now almost certain of a cut next week...

Source: Bloomberg

And The Fed is once again inflating its balance sheet...

Source: Bloomberg

And spewing liquidity into the markets...

Anything to keep the stock market near highs.