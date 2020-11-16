Trump COVID Adviser: "The Only Way This Stops Is If People Rise Up"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Dr. Scott Atlas, a leading member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, announced Sunday that “The only way this stops is if people rise up.”

Atlas was responding to the decree of a new lockdown by Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Atlas tweeted out a thread with Whitmer’s announcement, and a graphic made by The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services highlighting what will be allowed to remain open and what will be forced to closed.

Atlas encouraged people of Michigan to “rise up”, and added “You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp”:

Leftists immediately accused the doctor of encouraging violence, and ‘endangering’ Whitmer’s life:

Atlas clarified that he never endorsed violence of any sort:

Whitmer responded to Atlas during an interview with CNN, stating “We know that the White House likes to single us out here in Michigan — me out in particular. I’m not gonna be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals.”