Trump Goes After Failed Democrat-Run Cities As Violence Erupts In Chicago And NYC 

President Trump emphasized at the Republican National Convention last week that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is ignoring the surge in violent crime across major US metropolitan areas.

"When there is police misconduct, the justice system must hold wrongdoers fully and completely accountable, and it will. But what we can never have in America — and must never allow — is mob rule," the president said. "In the strongest possible terms, the Republican Party condemns the rioting, looting, arson, and violence we have seen in Democrat-run cities like Kenosha, Minneapolis, Portland, Chicago, and New York."

With 64 days left until the Nov. 3 election, Trump is once again making the implosion of Democrat-run cities a centerpiece of his campaign against Biden.

"This election will decide whether we will defend the American way of life, or whether we allow a radical movement to completely dismantle and destroy it," Trump said at the convention.

The continuing violence seen in Democrat-run cities, like Chicago and New York City, is alarming and explains why city-dwellers are fleeing for suburban life.

To Trump's point, at least 40 people were shot, including ten fatally, during another weekend of soaring gun violence in Chicago, America's murder capital.

The city's most recent shooting occurred Sunday afternoon at the Lumes Pancake House in the 11600 block of Western Avenue. Five people were injured, and one died after an unidentified person in a white SUV opened fire at diners enjoying a weekend meal at the outdoor restaurant, reported NBC Chicago.

RIGHT NOW: Six people shot, one fatally at Lumes Pancake House on Chicago’s South Side, police say.



Victims were apparently eating outside in white tent when someone fired. Officers believe it was a targeted attack. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/O4AHjPO0G5 — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) August 30, 2020

In response, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani tweeted Sunday: "4 police officers shot: 2 in Democrat St. Louis, 2 in Chicago."

Giuliani continued, "@realDonaldTrump has offered both Federal assistance. Hidin' Biden finally stated his basement. but said nothing about this violence at DNC. "Silence is assent." (Biden, DNC, 2020.) "

4 police officers shot: 2 in Democrat St. Louis, 2 in Chicago.@realDonaldTrump has offered both Federal assistance.



Hidin’ Biden finally issued a statement from his basement.

but said nothing about this violence at DNC.



“Silence is assent.” (Biden, DNC, 2020.)#BackTheBlue — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 30, 2020

As for the city formerly governed by Giuliani, New York has yet to release official data of violent crime this weekend, but the union representing 50,000 active and retired NYPD police officers in the city said "25 people were shot from Saturday morning to 7 am today. That makes 58 people shot this week. That's a 100% increase in shooting victims from the same week last year."

25 people were shot from Saturday morning to 7am today. That makes 58 people shot this week. That’s a 100% increase in shooting victims from the same week last year. — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) August 30, 2020

While the Biden campaign has only just begun to condemn the ongoing violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and elsewhere, the Trump administration's angle of attack should be very clear to readers: convince American voters Republicans can save imploding Democrat-run cities, just like Giuliani did in the early 1990s when exhausted voters handed him control o Democrat-dominated New York.

So far, it could be working...