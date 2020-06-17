Trump Says Bolton Broke The Law, Says China Could Have "Easily" Stopped The Virus Spread

Shortly after lengthy excerpts of neocon John Bolton's upcoming book were leaked to various media outlets, President Trump accused his former National Security Advisor of breaking the law by trying to publish a book on his time in the White House, even as his administration was seeking an emergency restraining order to halt its publication.

"He broke the law, very simple. As much as it’s going to be broken," Trump told Sean Hannity on Fox News Wednesday night. “This is highly classified."

Among the various claims by Bolton is that Trump encouraged China's president Xi to build detention camps in the Xinjiang region to imprison hundreds of thousands of Uighur Muslims; not coincidentally just hours after the leaks, Trump signs a bill punishing Chinese officials over Uighur internment camps, which in turn prompted an angry response by China which vowed to retaliate if the US uses the Bill and asked the asks the to stop using the bill to hurt its interests and interfere in China’s internal affairs. "Otherwise, China will for sure firmly retaliate."

Trump also responded that Bolton had been a "washed up guy" when he brought him into the administration. "I gave him a chance, he couldn’t get Senate-confirmed, so I gave him a non-Senate confirmed position, where I could just put him there, see how he worked. And I wasn’t very enamored."

Speaking to Hannity by telephone, the president said that "nobody has been tough on China and nobody has been tough on Russia like I have. And that’s in the record books and it’s not even close. The last administration did nothing on either."

In the lengthy interview Trump also touched on several other topics, including the ongoing virus pandemic, claiming the US was in great shape to deal with the virus, and claiming that China should have kept the virus where it was as it could have "easily" stopped the virus spread.

Trump also covered the ongoing protests, said that he will be visiting the border wall "very soon", and called for schools to reopen by the fall.