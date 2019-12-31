Trump Will Sign "Very Large, Comprehensive" Phase One China Trade Deal On Jan 15th

It appears they have completed the much-anticipated translation.

Following White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro's comments on the likelihood of Phase Two and Phase Three China trade deals, President Trump has confirmed the date for the historic signing of Phase One...

I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present. At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

At the end of the tweet, Trump, most likely attempting to excite equity futures after a rather sour mood on Wall Street to end the year, said that he will go to Beijing to begin talks for the Phase 2 trade deal.

And while the initial reaction was muted, the US cash open seems to have provided a lift...

We do wonder what the brouhahah was earlier in the week about senior Chinese officials coming to Washington this weekend for a signing?