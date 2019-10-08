Turkish Lira Surges As Trump Appears To Back Off "Destroying And Obliterating" Economy

Appearing to back away from his threats to 'obliterate' Turkey's economy, President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that Turkey has been "good to deal with" and that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Washington "as my guest" on Nov. 13.

So many people conveniently forget that Turkey is a big trading partner of the United States, in fact they make the structural steel frame for our F-35 Fighter Jet. They have also been good to deal with, helping me to save many lives at Idlib Province, and returning, in very..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

.....good health, at my request, Pastor Brunson, who had many years of a long prison term remaining. Also remember, and importantly, that Turkey is an important member in good standing of NATO. He is coming to the U.S. as my guest on November 13th. #ENDENDLESSWARS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

Trump's sudden shift to using more congenial language triggered a rebound in Turkish assets, and the Turkish lira, which climbed to session highs.