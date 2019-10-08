Turkish Lira Surges As Trump Appears To Back Off "Destroying And Obliterating" Economy

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 10/08/2019 - 08:49

Appearing to back away from his threats to 'obliterate' Turkey's economy, President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that Turkey has been "good to deal with" and that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Washington "as my guest" on Nov. 13.

Trump's sudden shift to using more congenial language triggered a rebound in Turkish assets, and the Turkish lira, which climbed to session highs.

 

 

 