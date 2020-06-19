Twitter Labels Trump Video Tweet "Manipulated Media"

By John Solomon of JustTheNews

Twitter on Thursday labeled a tweet from President Trump as "manipulated media." The tweet contains an altered version of a video from 2019 that features two children.

The video Trump tweeted includes a fake CNN breaking news lower third that reads, "terrified toddler runs from racist baby." A black child appears to be running from a white child and anxiety-producing music plays. The lower third text then changes to say, "racist baby probably a Trump voter."

The video shared by Trump then goes on to show "what actually happened" and the music changes. The two toddlers move toward each other and embrace. Eventually they go running down the sidewalk, minus the fake headlines. "America is not the problem. Fake news is," on screen text declares.

The lower right-hand corner of the video contains text that says "@carpedonktum," a Twitter user who makes pro-Trump memes.

“This tweet has been labeled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context,” Twitter spokesperson Katie Rosborough said, according to the Washington Post.

Previously the social media platform said that one of the president's posts "violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence." And the company has previously labeled two of the president's tweets with a link that said "Get the facts about mail-in ballots."