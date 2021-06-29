Several Observations Ahead Of Didi's Massive IPO Tonight

With the Didi Chuxing US IPO set to price tonight at the top of its $13-$14 share range (the IPO was covered multiple times early on the first day of the bookbuild last week and the investor books were closed on Monday, one day ahead of schedule), below we present two observations ahead of what will be the biggest US share sale by a Chinese company since Alibaba raised $25 billion in 2014 in what is already a year of record IPOs.

The first, and more downbeat one, comes from Bloomberg's Julia Fioretti who notes that despite a record year for global initial public offerings, companies are still finding their valuation targets being adjusted downwards by investors.

Take Didi Global Inc. The Chinese ride-hailing giant finally launched a U.S. IPO last week which could raise as much as $4 billion. The Softbank Group Corp.-backed company is looking at a valuation of about $67 billion in the IPO, far below the $100 billion that had been floated earlier. It’s also only a minimal step up from its price tag in 2019. That probably explains why the offering is smaller than some had anticipated. People familiar with the matter had said Didi could raise as much as $10 billion in its IPO, though the final amount always comes down to valuation. China’s regulatory crackdown on its internet giants is likely having a ripple effect on the IPO, given the uncertainty around outcomes. Didi was among 34 internet firms ordered by regulators in April to correct excesses, and it has warned in U.S. filings that it couldn’t assure investors that government officials would be satisfied with its efforts or that it would escape penalties. Investors have also been pushing back against lofty valuations as creeping inflation worries have dented high-growth stocks. Mixed performances from market debutantes have also injected some caution among buyers. Unprecedented liquidity and ultra-low interest rates pushed stock prices up last year, but 2021 has proved a lot more volatile.

For the second, and more cheerful take, we go to DataTrek's Nicholas Colas who has been going through the F-1 and has 3 thoughts about the deal, the company, and what it says about the current state of global disruptive innovation (he is quick to note that he does not advise buying on the IPO, as he remains concerned about the Chinese government’s ongoing local Big Tech crackdown).