Just Eat Takeaway.com "In Advanced Discussions With Grubhub" On Deal 

Update (1030ET): CNBC is now reporting the Netherlands-based Just Eat Takeaway.com says "is in advanced discussions with Grubhub regarding an all-share combination of Just Eat Takeaway.com with Grubhub."

Just Eat Takeaway.com shares trading on Euronext Amsterdam down more than 10% on the news

After all the hype around the possible merger between Uber and Grubhub, sources have told CNBC's David Faber that Uber is close to exiting the deal over antitrust concerns.

Faber also reported that Grubhub will likely merge with Netherlands-based Just Eat Takeaway.com or German company Delivery Hero instead.

UBER CLOSE TO EXITING GRUBHUB DEAL TALKS ; GRUBHUB IS CLOSING IN ON A DEAL WITH A EUROPEAN COMPANY - CNBC

Uber shares are down nearly 5% on the news.

Sources told Faber that Uber and Grubhub "struggled to agree on a price for the deal." Merger talks between both companies were on and off for about a year. Farber said Wednesday that Uber's decision to walk away from the deal was mainly due to antitrust roadblocks.

