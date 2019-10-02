UBS Chief Economist Paul Donovan Resumes Publication After "Chinese Pig" Scandal

Nearly four months after UBS chief economist Paul Donovan published a rather off-color, if hardly ill-meaning and career-ending joke about "Chinese pigs" which forced his employer to put his daily notes on hold following some high profile complaints from Beijing, the UBS strategist is back with his first note since June 12.

As a reminder, Donovan set off a scandal during a discussion of Chinese consumer prices, which had risen because a pig virus drove up pork costs. The situation mattered, he said, “if you are a Chinese pig. It matters if you like eating pork in China.”

"Chinese consumer prices rose. This was mainly due to sick pigs. Does this matter? It matters if you are a Chinese pig" - UBS — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 12, 2019

A particularly nosy Chinese twitter commentator quickly condemned the first remark, interpreting it as a derogatory reference to local people rather than to ill swine, which then escalated to the highest levels and forced UBS to shelve Donovan for a few months.

So, without further ado, here is his just published bulletin, whose dry humor content is "just right", even if understandably lacking in commentary on the catalysts for China's surging food inflation (in retrospect, Donovan was right: Chinese pork prices just hit an all time high.

From Paul Donovan's audio comment: "Worry, without overreacting"