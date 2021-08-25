UK McDonald's Runs Out Of Milkshakes Amid Supply Chain Chaos

Supply chain disruptions continue to pile up for McDonald's with milkshakes and bottled drinks pulled from its menu at 1,250 British restaurants, according to Bloomberg.

"Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products," McDonald's said in a statement Tuesday. "Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland, and Wales."

The statement continued: "working hard to return these items to the menu."

The cause of the disruption is a combination of a shortage of truck drivers, Brexit EU immigration rules, and COVID restrictions, and self-isolation guidance.

McDonald's is the latest company to experience supply chain disruptions because of Brexit and the virus pandemic. Last week, South African multinational fast-food chain Nando's closed 50 restaurants due to chicken shortages.

Earlier this month, KFC UK warned customers that some menu items "aren't available or our packaging might look different." The disruption caused a "KFC Crisis," where some residents contacted police about the interruption.

This summer, a lingering issue has been bare supermarket shelves. To ease the situation and increase trucking capacity to haul goods into the country, the government has reduced the limitation on drivers' number of hours.

Over in the states, the entire restaurant industry is facing supply chain issues. Taco Bell, Starbucks, and McDonald's face limited menu items or shortages.

