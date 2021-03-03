"This Is Unsustainable": 2021 SPAC Issuance Will Surpass Entire 2020 Total Before End Of March

The last time we addressed the staggering SPAC bubble sweeping across US capital markets - and when we gave Matt Taibbi the mic to express his SPAC views in his uniquely trademark style - was about ten days ago when citing Goldman data, we reported that we have reached a surreal, permanently high plateau where 5 new SPACs price ever single day so far in 2021, and that YTD, 144 SPACs have gone public raising a total of $44 billion.

Well in the 10 days since, it's only gotten even more surreal with Goldman's chief equity strategist David Kostin writing that SPAC issuance has exploded (even more) and a whopping 175 SPACs have raised $56 billion in IPO capital YTD, an average of $1.5 billion per trading day. As Kostin further notes, in February alone, 90 SPACs raised $32 billion in IPO capital the largest issuance month on record.

Remarkably, as even Kostin admits, "the blistering pace of issuance is likely unsustainable" however - just in case it is - he calculates that if the current pace of issuance persists, 2021 will surpass the 2020 full-year total before the end of March!

Some more fascinating data points:

2021 has seen record deal announcements for SPACs.

43 SPACs have announced acquisitions YTD totaling $123 billion in enterprise value, compared with the full-year 2020 total of $156 billion across 93 deals.

66% of the $123 billion in announced deal EV is concentrated in Info Tech and Consumer Discretionary alone, reflecting a continued shift toward Growth among SPAC sponsors and investors.

Finally, not even Kostin can sustain himself in describing the SPAC boom by the three words that seem most appropriate...

Bigger : SPACs are seeking to merge with larger targets. On February 22nd, the largest SPAC acquisition ever was announced as Churchill Capital Corp IV stated its intention to purchase a stake in Lucid Motors at a pro forma equity valuation of $24 billion. The average 2021 announced SPAC target has an enterprise value of $2.9 billion compared with an average of $1.7 billion in 2020 and $832 million for the preceding decade . Larger average SPAC IPO capital raises ($400 mn in 2021 vs. $250 mn from 2010-19), smaller acquired stakes, and greater use of external financing (e.g LLCPIPEs) have contributed to the larger deal size.



Finally, Goldman listed 20 active SPACs that trade at premiums of 17% to 47% above their IPO prices.