US Equity Futures Are Plunging... Again

It is unclear what the immediate catalyst is this time - aside from the fact that we are now outside of the stock-trading-machines reach - but US equity futures are plunging in early Asia trading.

Dow futures are down 650 points...

Erasing most of the day's gains...

"...and suddenly millions of bailout-demanding voices cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happened."

Some have suggested that Treasury Secretary Mnuchin's warning of 20% unemployment spooked some traders.