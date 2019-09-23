US Equity Futures Flash-Smash Higher To Erase Friday's Losses

US equity futures rallied after the close following comments from Treasury Secretary Mnuchin that China's Vice Premier will visit next week for talks, but at 1902ET, futures suddenly spiked for no apparent reason...

Looks like the move was pure algos, pushing to fill the gap from Friday's trade plunge...

Looks like a replay of last night's action once again...

...and this is the most liquid global stock index futures contract??!

Bond futures moved at the same time, but have now erased their loss...

There was no reaction at all in yuan trading.