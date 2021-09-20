US Equity Indices Crash Below Key Technicals

Well that escalated quickly... US equity markets are plunging this morning, led by a 3% plunge in Small Caps (Dow and S&P down 2%)...

All the major indices have broken below key technical levels...

Nasdaq is back below its 50DMA (14,875); S&P is testing down towards its 100DMA (4327); The Dow has broken its 100DMA and is looking down at its 200DMA (33179); and the Russell 2000 has broken below its 200DMA (2202).

VIX is back above 26...

This could never happen again, right?

But a drawdown is well overdue...

Is everyone now holding their breath for Beijing to bail the world out?