After another energetic session of buying in Asia, US futures began fading as Europe opened and accelerated lower as US opened...

Critically, this push lower has sent all the major US equity indices below key technical supports:

S&P broke below its 100DMA

Nasdaq broke below its 100DMA

Dow broke below its 100DM

Russell 2000 broke below its 200DMA

Will these levels be support?

It's different this time.