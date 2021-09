After yesterday afternoon's surge higher, futures markets overnight extended the momentum, lifting US markets up over 1% at their peak around the European open (remember, much of Asian liquidity is on holiday still).

Since then, things have gone downhill and the selling pressure since the US opened has sent Small Caps, S&P, Dow, and Nasdaq into the red for the day...

Still wanna buy the dip? Do you feel lucky ahead of The Fed?