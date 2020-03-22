US Futures Crash Limit-Down, Gold Pops, Bonds Bid

Amid the usual last minute negotiations in Washington, spread markets suggested an ugly open for futures but FX trading in Asia was relatively subdued for once.

But, for now, no Congress agreement on stimulus means a lack of bids, so the S&P 500 futures contract is down 5% to 2,174. Treasury futures meantime are charging higher.

Dow futures opened down 950 points... limit-down...

S&P Futs trade limit-down at 2,174 (when Cash opens: 7% 2128, 13% 1989.50, 20% 1828.50)...

Gold popped back above $1500...

Treasuries are bid, extending their yield collapse from Friday...

10Y Kiwi paper yields crashed after RBNZ announced an emergency QE...

WTI has plunged to a $20 handle...

All a big replay - perhaps - of the failed TARP vote from 2008...