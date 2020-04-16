US Futures Soar On Report Of Positive Results From Gilead Drug

US equity futures are soaring after-hours following headlines from STAT news that Gilead Sciences' experimental COVID-19 vaccine drug remdesivir is “seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms.”

Almost all patients were discharged in under than a week, and only two patients died, STAT said, citing comments made this week during a video discussion about trial results with University of Chicago faculty members. STAT cautions that trials are running at other institutions and full study results can’t yet be determined; Gilead told the news outlet that it’s looking forward to data becoming available. University of Chicago Medicine recruited 125 people into two late-stage studies, including 113 with severe Covid-19.

Gilead stocks is soaring...

Along with Trump's plan for reopening the economy and gains from Boeing on restarting production, this sent Dow futures vertical - up around 400 points...

All we would say is - we can hope this is good news, but we have seen and heard a lot of positive news on remdesivir in recent weeks (and the timing right before OPEX is fascinating).