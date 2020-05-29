US Gov't Now Flying MQ-9 Reaper Drone Over Minneapolis As Riots Worsen

Update (13:15ET): Updated flight map shows CBP-104 has left Minneapolis.

CBP-104 flight map as of 13:15 ET

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is currently flying a General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper military surveillance drone above Minneapolis to spy on protesters.

Here is the live air map via Radar Box showing the CBP-104 flying at 20,000 feet altitude while it gathers intelligence on the social unrest.

CBP-104 could have come from Grand Forks Air Force Base, located in Grand Forks County, North Dakota (there is no confirmation on the origins).

This is what the MQ-9 Reaper looks like.

CBP MQ-9

More info on the MQ-9

via CBP slide deck

With National Guard troops on the ground and a military drone surveilling above, the federal government must be absolutely terrified about the worsening social unrest in Minneapolis.