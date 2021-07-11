Popular US-based auction website Bring a Trailer has recently listed a World War II US military tank for sale.

The M3 Stuart, officially Light Tank, M3, was initially supplied to British and other Commonwealth forces during the second war.

But the auction for this M3 Stuart Light Tank produced in 1941 reportedly ended up in Australia for training purposes until 1946. "It remained in the country until it was acquired by the current owner in 2018 and reimported to the US," the listing said.

Equipment on the tank includes a "manually rotating turret, a de-milled M22 gun with a shoulder mount, a Mark 19 radio set, and canvas seatbacks."

The auction has been newly listed with a starting bid of $2,000, but the price will likely move higher as popularity around this listing grows over the coming week.

Another tank we noted for sale on Bring a Trailer was a 1943 M4A1 Sherman tank, "one of fewer than 20 known-running M4A1s," according to the listing, which sold for $480,000 last November.

Besides tanks becoming popular as America descends into years of socio-economic crisis, demand for armored vehicles indistinguishable from an ordinary Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Range Rover, Cadillac, and or Lincoln has increased.