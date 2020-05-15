US Retail Sales Crash By Most Ever In April, Cars & Clothing Clobbered

After March's collapse in headline retail sales, April was expected to be a bloodbath but it was much worse than expected with a 16.4% MoM collapse (the most ever), considerably worse than the 12% drop expected.

On a YoY basis, headline and core retail sales crashed by record amounts...

Under the surface, it's a total shitshow!!! Every category down except online sales which are up 8.4%

Car Sales have crashed as online sales are surging... both by the most ever...

It would appear that the rebound in stocks did nothing to juice consumer confidence after all... just as we have already seen...

Maybe just another few thousand dollars a month in handouts and America will start spending frivolously again?