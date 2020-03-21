'Vague' Legislation Gives British Police Powers To Detain "Suspected COVID-19 Carriers"

The Covid-19 outbreak is on the verge of hurling the UK into a nationwide lockdown, or maybe at least London for starters.

We warned on Monday that "the UK has missed the critical containment window to implement social distancing policies that would flatten the curve and slowdown infections, suggesting the country could see an exponential rise in Covid-19 cases over the next month."

And wow, the epidemic curve is exponential (as of March 20, 0900ET, there are 3,269 confirmed cases and 144 deaths across the country):

Cumulative Confirmed UK Cases

UK Virus Map

With that being said, we noted on Friday morning that upwards of 10,000 troops stand ready to be deployed if social order deteriorates, mostly because supermarkets are running out of food and the healthcare system is "on the brink of collapse."

As a direct response to the chaos unfolding, the British government is now giving police, public health and immigration officers the right to arrest any suspected COVID-19 carriers under a new emergency bill, reported RT News.

The 329-page emergency bill was published on Thursday and is part of the government's efforts to enforce more draconian measures to flatten the curve to slowdown infections.

UK Coronavirus Bill

The bill reads, "public health officer, constables and (in some circumstances) immigration officers with the means to enforce sensible public health restrictions, including returning people to places that they have been required to stay. Where necessary and proportionate, constables and immigration officers will be able to direct individuals to attend, remove them to, or keep them at suitable locations for screening and assessment."

The government also can limit social gatherings for the "purpose of preventing, protecting against, controlling" the virus outbreak.

These draconian measures come as a secret government document was leaked earlier this week that said 80% of Britons could be infected, and the virus would not clear out of the country until Spring 2021.