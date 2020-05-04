Victoria Dumped: L Brands Plunges After Agreeing To Terminate LBO Deal With Sycamore

Victoria's Secret parent L Brands is plunging after hours after announcing it had reached a mutual agreement with Sycamore Partners to terminate their previously announced going private transaction.

The announcement comes ten days after Victoria was dumped - for the first time - when Sycamore Partner sued to scrap its deal with L Brands, claiming that the decision by L Brands to close its U.S. stores in March, furlough the majority of its workers and skip April rent payments - as if it had any choice in doing so in an economy that was effectively shut down - were violations of the proposed transaction, according to a lawsuit filed by Sycamore in a Delaware court Wednesday.

As of today, however, the two companies have agreed to settle all pending litigation and agreed to mutually release all claims.

L Brands announced that as part of As part of L Brands’ strategy, the company remains committed to establishing Bath & Body Works as a pure-play public company and is taking the necessary steps to prepare the Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and PINK businesses (collectively, Victoria’s Secret) to operate as a separate, standalone company.

The market, which already knew the LBO was likely not going to happen, was not too happy with the news and sent LBrands stock plunging as much as 16% now that LBrands will somehow have to find a way to remain viable on its own.

From the press release: