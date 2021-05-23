Visualizing The History Of Psychedelics, Part 2

In part one of this two-part series, we unearthed the story behind the prohibition of psychedelic substances, and how strict regulations resulted in a hugely stigmatized industry.

Over the last decade however, Visual Capitalist explains below that new breakthroughs proving the untapped therapeutic potential of medicinal psychedelics are coming to the fore, leading many to believe that restricting them may have in fact been premature.

The graphic above from Tryp Therapeutics is the last in a two part series that explores how psychedelics have evolved over the last 6,000 years.

The Psychedelic Renaissance

After decades of being labeled as illegal narcotics, the industry reinvented itself as a viable solution for treating hard-to-treat illnesses in a safe and controlled way.

“Psychedelics, used responsibly and with proper caution, would be for psychiatry what the microscope is for biology and medicine or the telescope is for astronomy.” - Stanislav Grof

This unprecedented comeback has sparked a global medicinal psychedelics movement, with the U.S. leading the way in decriminalizing these powerful drugs.

With study after study proving the many benefits of utilizing psychedelic substances for a range of both mental and physical conditions, huge progress in legitimizing this once stigmatized industry is now being made.

The Future of Psychedelics

Psychedelics’ newfound momentum looks set to continue well into 2021 and beyond, with the first major milestones hinting at what the next decade could hold for the industry.

The next chapter in the psychedelics story will center around biotechnology, new drug discoveries, and the many unknown applications of each of these substances.

Currently, the application of therapeutic psychedelics has mainly been targeted toward mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety. However, we have only scratched the surface when it comes to the myriad of ways we could harness the power of these sacred plants.

A New Era of Medicine

While the history of psychedelics is undoubtedly complex, it is clear that they are starting to play an important role in the evolution of medicine.

Even though studies on these substances were halted in the past, new research has proven the potential psychedelics have to alleviate some of the most hard-to-treat diseases when used in a safe, controlled environment.

As a result, these groundbreaking drugs could save millions of lives and add trillions of dollars to the global economy—and that’s just the beginning.

* * *

Tryp Therapeutics is an early leader in the psychedelic medicine space. The pharmaceutical company leverages the therapeutic properties of psilocybin to create new solutions for the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs.