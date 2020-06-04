Watch Christine Lagarde Explains Why Hundreds Of Billions More In QE Is Inflationary

Earlier this week we showed a stunning chart confirming what so many have known for long: that after a point, aggressive monetary policy, which includes massive QE and other liquidity injections, becomes deflationary, not inflationary.

So now it is up to ECB head Christine Lagarde to explain just why the ECB's latest announcement of a nearly 100% increase in its emergency QE, the PEPP, will be able to stimulate the European economy with benign inflation instead of unleashing even more deflation across the continent.

Watch below.