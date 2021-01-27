Watch Live: Fed Chair Powell Explains How Ultra-Dovishness Did Not Enable GME-ification Of Markets

No surprises expected as The Fed is on auto-pilot no matter what for as far as the naked-short-eye can see... but, one wonders if anyone will ask he who knows all if he feels responsible for the wealth inequality gap's explosion in recent years and the enabling of a casino-like "stonks only ever go up" atmosphere in equity markets?

We doubt it, but hey, it's worth watching just in case.

We also wonder if any reporter will ask about cryptos and whether they are the only signal left to expose Fed largesse?

Watch Live here (due to start at 1430ET):