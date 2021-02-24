Watch Live: Powell Answers Questions From House Lawmakers

Fed Chairman Powell is sitting for a second Q&A session on Wednesday morning...watch it live below:

Yesterday, Powelll sat for questions before the Senate Banking Committee in a similarly virtual session. Every six months, the head of the central bank testifies about the state of the US economy before committees of the Senate and the House.

The House Financial Services Committee also shared the Fed's latest monetary policy report.

