Watch Live: Powell, Lagarde, & Bailey Discuss The Future Of Central Banks

Fed Chair Jay Powell takes the stage at the ECB Forum for Central Banking along with ECB's Christine Lagarde and BoE's Andrew Bailey.

The central bankers will discuss economic stabilization in a dramatically changing environment. We suspect the discussion will be short and will go something like this:

"we'll do whatever it takes to ensure stocks don't drop... and while we will pressure politicians to bail us out, we'll monetize all their debt and print even more to keep the ship afloat for just one more term...and ignore the widening inequalities we are stoking while paying platitudes to fighting inequality"

Of course, they will use big PhD words and long-winded sentences to say that, but the bottom line is simple - welcome to Japan!

