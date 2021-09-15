SpaceX Launches First-Ever Private Crew To Space For Three Day Mission

Update (2023ET): The Crew Dragon capsule separated from the second stage, and the Inspiration4 mission is now circling Earth with the first-ever private space crew.

Inspiration4 is expected to orbit around Earth for three days at an altitude of 360 miles, or about 150 miles higher than the International Space Station.

Dragon and the @inspiration4x crew will orbit Earth for three days at an altitude of ~575 km, flying farther than any other human spaceflight since the Hubble missions pic.twitter.com/NZu2OM09zZ — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 15, 2021

Here are some of the views from inside the capsule.

* * *

SpaceX is preparing to launch the Inspiration4 mission on Wednesday evening from NASA's facility in Florida. This mission is the first private crew of astronauts.

Watch Live: