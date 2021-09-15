print-icon

SpaceX Launches First-Ever Private Crew To Space For Three Day Mission

Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021 - 08:06 PM

Update (2023ET): The Crew Dragon capsule separated from the second stage, and the Inspiration4 mission is now circling Earth with the first-ever private space crew. 

Inspiration4 is expected to orbit around Earth for three days at an altitude of 360 miles, or about 150 miles higher than the International Space Station.

Here are some of the views from inside the capsule. 

SpaceX is preparing to launch the Inspiration4 mission on Wednesday evening from NASA's facility in Florida. This mission is the first private crew of astronauts. 

