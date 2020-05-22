Trump Declares Houses Of Worship Essential, Says Governors Must Allow Services Or 'I Will Overrule Them'

Fri, 05/22/2020 - 14:08

Update (1400ET): President Trump on Friday declared churches to be 'essential', and says he will 'overrule' governors who don't allow them to open "right now."

"Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but have left out churches and other houses of worship. It's not right," he said.

According to Axios, the announcement comes after a disagreement between the Centers for Disease Control and the White House over the specifics regarding reopening the country, after the CDC released a 60-page roadmap.

President Trump announced an impromptu press conference on Friday. No word on the topic, and as usual, he's fashionably late to the podium.

