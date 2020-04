Another day, another briefing.

And so it goes in the life of the Washington Press Corp., and the American public, who are being held "hostage" by the coronavirus (though we've been told that comparing the lockdown to a 'hostage situation' is no longer permissible according to the PC police).

And with markets waaaaay up to start the week, we imagine we'll be seeing maximum Trump swagger tonight as some twitter blue checks continue to insist that the media should "boycott" the briefings: