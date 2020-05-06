Watch: Massive Inferno Engulfs Another UAE Skyscraper

A high-rise tower in the United Arab Emirates has been engulfed in a massive blaze Tuesday, and reportedly was burning out of control into the nighttime hours.
The 48-floor Abbco Tower in Sharjah was filmed with flames shooting up through its top floors, while firefighters could do little to immediately stop the blaze given the magnitude.
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Fire engulfs high-rise residential tower in the United Arab Emirates https://t.co/L9TyJInVhc pic.twitter.com/fEKAA13yda— Reuters (@Reuters) May 6, 2020
There are no reported deaths, however, close to a dozen people were treated for injuries, and it further appears all residents had time to escape.
Fire breaks out in Sharjah building— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 5, 2020
Details...https://t.co/ECgPVKKWVk
Video by Abhishek Sen Gupta/Khaleej Times pic.twitter.com/aEyzjbihPh
Local reports say it's one of the tallest buildings in the area.
Firefighting drones and at least a dozen firetrucks were seen battling the blaze which is of unknown origin.
Fire in #AlNadha #sharjah Massive Fire near Amrutha Resturant . Abbco Tower one of the tallest buildings around here, #BraveFireFighters .... #praying pic.twitter.com/DX1nYazAsT— Alex Pavan - A Prototype to Win ! (@AlexPavan13) May 5, 2020
It's reportedly been since brought under control and put out, though parts may still be smoldering as emergency crews are trying to "cool" the building.
A massive #fire is tearing through skyscraper in #UAE #Sharjah #الشارقة pic.twitter.com/gNnHoHW94C— RT (@RT_com) May 5, 2020
According an AP/NY Times report, the blaze grew so rapidly and fierce in large part due to the building materials:
The UAE, including skyscraper-studded Dubai, has suffered a spate of fires in its high-rises in recent years.
The reason for the blazes, building and safety experts say, is the material used for the buildings’ sidings, called aluminum composite panel cladding.