Watch: New Orleans' Superdome Catches Fire

A thick column of black smoke and flames were reported on the roof of the Caesar's Superdome on Tuesday afternoon in New Orleans.

ASM Global, the company that manages the football stadium, told local news WWLTV that the fire began around 1235 local time after a pressure washer used to clean the roof caught fire. From the ground, workers could be seen scrambling to extinguish the blaze.

My dad still works in Downtown NO. Apparently the Superdome is now on fire pic.twitter.com/7MijgwaRb7 — Drifted Left (@Johnny_Pawny) September 21, 2021

New Orleans EMS said one person was taken to a local hospital with minor burns.

Doug Thorton, the vice president of stadiums for ASM Global, said the fire didn't damage the structure of the building. Local reports indicate the fire was brought under control around 1305.

There is no word if the fire will affect any future games for the New Orleans Saints.