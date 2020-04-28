Watch: Pentagon Releases US Navy Footage Of UFOs, Confirms The Videos Are "Real"

Via SaraACarter.com,

The Department of Defense released Monday three unclassified videos showing the U.S. Navy’s encounters with “unidentified aerial phenomena” in an attempt to "clear up any misconceptions" regarding whether the videos – which have been circulating for years – are real.

As AP reports, the three videos, the first of which was leaked in 2007 and discovered by the U.S. Navy in 2009, show small, flying objects.

Two of the videos were recorded in January 2015, according to the Department of Defense. The other was taken in November 2004.

In a statement, the Defense Department said the Navy "previously acknowledged" the videos were Navy videos.

"The U.S. Navy previously acknowledged that these videos circulating in the public domain were indeed Navy videos. After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” DOD said in a statement.

In one of the videos, a person exclaims, "What the (expletive) is that?!"

"The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as 'unidentified,'" the DOD said in Monday's statement..