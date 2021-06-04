Watch: A Vindicated Rand Paul Decimates Fauci Over Emails

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul, who has constantly challenged the contradictory and unscientific statements of Dr Fauci, as well as pointing out Fauci’s involvement in funding gain of function research with coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, appeared vindicated in an interview Thursday following disturbing revelations from released emails, which Paul urged should be the final nail in Fauci’s coffin.

Speaking to Laura Ingraham, Paul asserted that “The emails paint a disturbing picture, a disturbing picture of Dr. Fauci, from the very beginning, worrying that he had been funding gain-of-function research. He knows it to this day, but hasn’t admitted it.”

The Senator also urged that Fauci’s involvement has not been adequately investigated because in the eyes of Democrats “he could do no wrong”.

Paul pointed out that Fauci was denying that there was even any funding for gain of function research at the Wuhan lab just a few weeks back, a claim which is totally contradicted by his own emails in which he discusses it.

“In his e-mail, within the topic line, he says ‘acquire of perform research.’ He was admitting it to his non-public underlings seven to eight months in the past,” Paul emphasised.

The Senator also pointed to the email from Dr. Peter Daszak, President of the EcoHealth Alliance, a group that directly funded the Wuhan lab gain of function research, thanking Fauci for not giving credence to the lab leak theory.

Ingraham asked Paul if Fauci could face felony culpability, to which the Senator replied “At the very least, there is ethical culpability,” and Fauci should be fired from his government roles.

Earlier Paul had reacted to Amazon pulling Fauci’s upcoming book from pre-sale:

Oh, I don’t know. I think they should publish it.



I love science fiction.https://t.co/2ANc8IBTgs — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 3, 2021

In softball interviews with MSNBC and CNN Thursday, Fauci dismissed the notion that his emails show any conflicts of interest, and claimed that it is in China’s “best interest” to be honest about the pandemic origins, adding that the US should not act “accusatory” toward the communist state.

Fauci refuses to go after China for destroying evidence & refusing to cooperate with investigators; says the U.S. shouldn’t be “accusatory” as it will make them “pull back more” pic.twitter.com/BkoFdj4c7l — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 3, 2021

Fauci also said it is “far fetched that the Chinese deliberately engineered something so that they could kill themselves, as well as other people.”

Fauci on his redacted email about a possible China lab leak: “The idea, I think, is quite far fetched that the Chinese deliberately engineered something so that they could kill themselves, as well as other people. I think that’s a bit far out, John." pic.twitter.com/GpyIsQWMWE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 3, 2021

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

* * *

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.